Farmers harvest paddy in terraced fields in SW China's Guizhou
A farmer carries paddy in terraced fields in Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows farmers harvesting paddy in terraced fields in Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows a farmer harvesting paddy in terraced fields in Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows farmers harvesting paddy in terraced fields in Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows farmers harvesting paddy in terraced fields in Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)
