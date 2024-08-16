Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Guizhou

Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The Hailongtun fortress, the best well-preserved medieval castle ruins in China, was constructed in 1257 during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). It was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2015.

