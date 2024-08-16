Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Guizhou
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The Hailongtun fortress, the best well-preserved medieval castle ruins in China, was constructed in 1257 during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). It was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2015.
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Aerial view of Hailongtun Fortress Site in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tea industry thrives in Qiannan, SW China's Guizhou
- Guizhou attracts tourists during peak summer travel season
- Repurposed bus provides convenient, considerate services for farmers and their agricultural products in SW China’s Guiyang
- Scenery of Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in SW China
- Symbols of power: The bronze chariots and horses of ancient China
- In pics: Tunpu culture preserved in Anshun City, SW China's Guizhou
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.