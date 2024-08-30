In pics: State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University

Xinhua) 09:15, August 30, 2024

A staff member walks past the entrance of the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. As the first of its kind in the field of big data in the country, Guizhou University's State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data has three stable research directions, including multi-source data fusion and integration technology, public big data security and privacy protection, block data and regional governance. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member checks the operation of a monitoring system at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A student shows a high-precision positioning chip at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A student works at a metaverse space of the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member checks the operation of devices at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member checks the operation of devices at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A student debugs a vibration sensor at the State Key Laboratory of Public Big Data at Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

