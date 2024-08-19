In pics: beautiful scenery, joyful life in Basha Village, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:23, August 19, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows a view of Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

"Basha" means a place with numerous vegetation in the language of Miao ethnic group.

Basha Village consists of five hamlets. The Miao village is about seven kilometers away from Congjiang county seat. It features beautiful scenery, unique stilted buildings and well preserved cultural relics including ancient wells, forests and grain barns.

A tourist poses for a photo at a scenic spot in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Villagers dance at a scenic spot in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Children pose for a group photo in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 17, 2024 shows farmers working in a paddy field of Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 17, 2024 shows a view of Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows a general view of Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Children do homework at home in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Villagers dance at a scenic spot in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Villagers are on their way to a performance in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

A villager makes embroidery at home in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

A villager makes bamboo baskets in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

A villager is on his way to a performance in Basha Village, Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)