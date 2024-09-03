International spirits competition ongoing in SW China

Xinhua) 08:45, September 03, 2024

GUIYANG, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) is being held in the city of Renhuai, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The event, which runs from Sunday to Friday and includes a competition and other activities, aims to promote integration and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign spirits cultures, and deepen exchange and cooperation between Chinese and foreign spirits industries.

Over 2,800 spirits from 59 countries and regions, including 990 from China, will be blind-tasted by 155 professional judges from 40 countries and regions over the course of a three-day competition starting on Monday.

Baudouin Havaux, CMB's chairman, said the competition aims to showcase the development of the spirits industry and promote more trendy spirits products.

Havaux added that holding the competition in Renhuai is also the best way to promote Chinese baijiu (distilled spirits) to the world.

Renhuai is home to Moutai, China's top baijiu brand, which is produced by Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd. There are nearly 1,000 baijiu producers in the core sauce aroma baijiu production area of Renhuai, including 32 companies with annual sales of more than 100 million yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)