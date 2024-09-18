Home>>
Explore the beauty of Guizhou
(People's Daily App) 15:13, September 18, 2024
Visual artists from around the world gathered in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, to explore its beauty. Titled Visual@China Guizhou 2024, the five-day cultural event that kicked off on September 11 showcased the province's unique charm through photography, illustration, design, and film. As part of the event, a total of 31 photographers, illustrators, designers, and filmmakers from all around the world explored beautiful landscapes, experienced local culture and customs, visited ancient ethnic villages and enjoyed local cuisine. Check out this video to explore the beauty of Guizhou!
