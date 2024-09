We Are China

Tongzi River grand bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 13:46, September 14, 2024

Aerial view of Tongzi River grand bridge on Jinsha-Renhua-Tongzhi highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

Spanning 965 meters, the 1,422-meter-long bridge with the main tower of 208 meters high is an important part of the Jinsha-Renhuai-Tongzi highway.

