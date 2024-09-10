We Are China

13th China (Guizhou) Int'l Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicks off in SW China

Xinhua) 11:03, September 10, 2024

People taste alcoholic beverage products at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Exhibitors communicate during the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Visitors look at alcoholic beverage products displayed at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People visit the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A woman introduces alcoholic beverage products through live streaming at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Visitors look at alcoholic beverage products displayed at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

