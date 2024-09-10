13th China (Guizhou) Int'l Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicks off in SW China
People taste alcoholic beverage products at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Exhibitors communicate during the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Visitors look at alcoholic beverage products displayed at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Exhibitors communicate during the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Exhibitors communicate during the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People visit the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A woman introduces alcoholic beverage products through live streaming at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Visitors look at alcoholic beverage products displayed at the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Exhibitors communicate during the 13th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 9, 2024. The four-day China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicked off here Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
