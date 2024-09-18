Home>>
Molten 'iron flowers' light up ancient village in SW China
(People's Daily App) 15:09, September 18, 2024
Molten iron flowers and fireworks spark up the sky on Saturday over Wujiangzhai scenic area in Zunyi, Guizhou Province in celebration of the mid-autumn festival.
(Video source: Shijie App-Guizhou Wujiangzhai)
