Molten 'iron flowers' light up ancient village in SW China

(People's Daily App) 15:09, September 18, 2024

Molten iron flowers and fireworks spark up the sky on Saturday over Wujiangzhai scenic area in Zunyi, Guizhou Province in celebration of the mid-autumn festival.

(Video source: Shijie App-Guizhou Wujiangzhai)

