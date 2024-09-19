Huajiang grand canyon bridge under construction in Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:26, September 19, 2024

Constructors are seen on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

With a designed height of 625 meters between the bridge deck and the Beipanjiang River below, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which began its construction in 2022, is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province.

The last main tower of the bridge was completed on Oct. 24 of 2023. And the main cables of the bridge have been set completely in recent days since its construction beginning on April 9 of 2024.

With a designed construction period of 42 months and a total cost of two billion yuan (about 280 million U.S. dollars), the bridge will become the world's highest one, surpassing the Beipanjiang Bridge, after its completion.

A constructor is seen on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A tourist walks past the bottom of the Huajiang Grand Canyon in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)