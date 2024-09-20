Stunning aurora illuminates China's northernmost city

People's Daily Online) 10:52, September 20, 2024

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, illuminates the sky above Mohe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo provided by the Mohe Convergence Media Center)

A spectacular display of red and green aurora lit up the pre-dawn sky on Sept. 13 in Mohe, China's northernmost city.

Located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Mohe is often called the country's "North Pole" and has been drawing crowds of tourists eager to witness the rare celestial show.

In Beiji village , visitors observed vibrant red, green and purple rays visible to the naked eye against a backdrop of stars.

Mohe, recognized as one of the prime locations for observing the aurora borealis in China, has experienced multiple occurrences of the phenomenon this year. In response to growing interest, the city has established two viewing camps to accommodate aurora-seeking visitors.

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, illuminates the sky above Mohe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo provided by the Mohe Convergence Media Center)

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, illuminates the sky above Mohe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo provided by the Mohe Convergence Media Center)

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, illuminates the sky above Mohe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo provided by the Mohe Convergence Media Center)

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)