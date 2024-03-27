Home>>
Aurora Borealis illuminates sky above Nehe City in NE China
(Xinhua) 11:03, March 27, 2024
The Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, illuminates the sky above Nehe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)
The Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, illuminates the sky above Nehe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)
