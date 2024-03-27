Aurora Borealis illuminates sky above Nehe City in NE China

Xinhua) 11:03, March 27, 2024

The Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, illuminates the sky above Nehe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

The Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, illuminates the sky above Nehe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)

