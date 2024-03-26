We Are China

Electromagnetic storms spur auroras in 'China's cold pole'

Ecns.cn) 14:58, March 26, 2024

A rare aurora borealis lights the sky in Genhe City, China's "Pole of Cold", north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhengyin)

The aurora activity was related to recent geomagnetic storms on Earth.

