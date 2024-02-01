Trending in China | Dairy done right: Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 16:43, February 01, 2024

For the people of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, dairy is an art. The region produces a plethora of unique dairy products, from cheese and milk wine to milk tea and milk flakes. Let's get a taste of the regions's savory offerings.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Chen Yantong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)