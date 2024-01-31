Lake park in Hohhot, N China's Inner Mongolia showcases captivating misty ambiance

People's Daily Online) 13:48, January 31, 2024

As the sun rises, a captivating sight unfolds at a lake park in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The misty waters exude an ethereal atmosphere, while birds gracefully embellish the landscape like delicate ink strokes. The trees, adorned with frost, proudly stand, forming a picturesque winter tableau reminiscent of a splendid ink wash painting.

