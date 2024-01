Reindeer herders of Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 16:24, January 08, 2024

Ewenki woman Bu Dongxia enjoys time with her reindeer in a snowy forest in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ewenki are the only ethnic minority group in China that subsists primarily by raising reindeer.

