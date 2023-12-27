China's Inner Mongolia speeds up installing new energy capacity

Xinhua) 08:52, December 27, 2023

HOHHOT, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The installed new energy capacity in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is expected to exceed 90 GW by the end of this year, accounting for 44 percent of its total installed power-generating capacity, the region's energy bureau said at a press conference on Tuesday.

With rich wind and solar resources, Inner Mongolia has issued an action plan for new energy development, and formulated measures on new power systems and independent energy storage station projects, said Chen Zheng, deputy director of the region's energy bureau.

The region invested nearly 170 billion yuan (about 24 billion U.S. dollars) in new energy projects this year, with a year-on-year growth of 33 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)