We Are China

Horsemen train horses on snow-covered grassland in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:08, December 21, 2023

A horseman trains horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Two horsemen train horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Horses run on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Two horsemen prepare to train horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A horseman trains horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A horseman trains horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Horses run on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A horseman trains a horse on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)