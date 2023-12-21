Horsemen train horses on snow-covered grassland in China's Inner Mongolia
A horseman trains horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Two horsemen train horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Horses run on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Two horsemen prepare to train horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A horseman trains horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A horseman trains horses on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Horses run on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A horseman trains a horse on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photos
