Pic story of herdsman in Hulun Buir, China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:15, December 23, 2023

Erdendalai clears ice cubes in the sink in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023.

Winter usually means challenges for herdsmen living on the grasslands. Severe cold and snow always affect their daily life. But for Erdendalai, a herdsman living in Hulun Buir, winter is still a busy season. In addition to taking care of more than 200 heads of cattle, sheep and horses he owns, Erdendalai also enjoys an important activity of horse racing.

Horses have always been a reliable means of transportation and an indispensable partner in the life of herdsmen in Hulun Buir.

Erdendalai was once an excellent horse racer, with medals and trophies all over his home. As years gone by, he became a horse trainer and took on an 17-year-old apprentice Nairag.

This winter, Nairag and his schoolmate Ijil signed up to participate in the 20th Ice and Snow Nadam fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Erdendalai was also busy training horses with the youngsters and preparing for the competition.

Every afternoon, Erdendalai would take Nairag and Ijil to train horses. "Now that the weather is cold, the horses have to wear clothes," Erdendalai put jackets on the horses before training. He would take a horse's rope and walk the horse on the grassland, while the two young men galloping on the grassland. After several laps, the bodies of men and horses would all be covered with frost.

Apart from horse training, winter life on the grasslands is colorful and full of fun. Erdendalai and his wife Alima would cook to treat friends attending Nadam; and after the meal, Erdendalai and Ijil would be playing chess while Erdendalai's mother Surenhwara working on puzzle games.

With the advancement of infrastructure construction, herders' life in winter has become more convenient. Erdendalai said, "Now that there is a wireless network and surveillance equipment installed in the pasture, I can see the cattle and sheep in the pen at home or when I am doing business in other places."

On the morning of Dec. 17, two horse trailers set off from Erdendalai's home and headed for the horse racing venue. The well-prepared Nairag and Ijil showed off their skills in the horse racing competition on the Nadam fair and finished third and sixth respectively in the 12.5-kilometer endurance horse race.

The sun was setting slowly, and the Hulun Buir prairie was freezing cold, but the racecourse was full of enthusiasm. People and horses here composed a wonderful "winter pastoral" together on the snow-covered grassland. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai (C), Nairag (L) and Ijil pose for a photo on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai makes jackets for horses at home in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Ijil (L) takes part in a horse racing competition of the Nadam fair in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nairag (C), Ijil (R) and Erdendalai train horses on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Ijil puts on a jacket for a horse in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Erdendalai puts on a jacket for a horse in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Erdendalai looks at his cattle at home in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

This aerial photo shows Erdendalai's home and a racecourse track he built in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Ijil (L) ties the horse tail before attending a horse race of the Nadam fair in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. This is a local traditional custom, which is convenient for horses to race and also represents the expectation of good luck. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nairag (L) and Ijil train horses on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Erdendalai's wife Alima shows a picture of her daughter at home in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai walks with a horse on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Nairag pats a horse after training in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai's horses are pictured in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Nairag trains a horse on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai (L) and Ijil bring a horse to a horse trailer before heading for the horse racing venue of the Nadam fair in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

This aerial photo shows a sunset view on Erdendalai's pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo shows Erdendalai driving to follow Nairag and Ijil as they train horses in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Two horse trailers set off from Erdendalai's home and head for the horse racing venue of the Nadam fair in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

This aerial photo shows Erdendalai walking with a horse in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nairag (1st L) takes part in a horse racing competition of the Nadam fair in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Erdendalai's horses are pictured in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Erdendalai checks the cattle and sheep in the pen at home through surveillance camera in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai pats a horse on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Nairag (R) and Ijil train horses on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai's mother Surenhwara plays puzzle games at home in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai drives a forklift to feed his cattle in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Two horse trailers park on the pasture at Erdendalai's home in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Erdendalai feeds a horse after a race in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo shows cattle and horses at Erdendalai's home in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nairag (R) and Ijil pose for a photo after horse training in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Nairag (R) and Ijil train horses on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai (R) gives instructions to Nairag (L) and Ijil on the pasture in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Erdendalai takes out the beef for lunch in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Erdendalai (L) and Ijil play chess at home in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)