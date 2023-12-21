Snowscape of grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:09, December 21, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a solar halo view in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a herdsman's camel on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows residences on the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows the snowscape of the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A herd of cattle forage in the woods on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

