Snowscape of grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a solar halo view in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a herdsman's camel on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows residences on the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows the snowscape of the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A herd of cattle forage in the woods on the snow-covered grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows the snowscape of the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
