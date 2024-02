We Are China

14th National Winter Games wraps up in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 14:34, February 28, 2024

A closing ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

The next Games will be held in northeast China's Liaoning Province in 2028.

A closing ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

A closing ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

A closing ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

A closing ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

A closing ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

A closing ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)