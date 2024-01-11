Home>>
Iceland illuminated by breathtaking Aurora lights display
January 11, 2024
On Tuesday night, the China-Iceland Arctic Science Observatory in northern Iceland witnessed a stunning display of the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis. The mesmerizing scene was captured in stunning time-lapse images, showcasing the shifting and dancing lights that painted a captivating picture of the world-famous natural phenomenon.
