Iceland illuminated by breathtaking Aurora lights display

(People's Daily App) 16:31, January 11, 2024

On Tuesday night, the China-Iceland Arctic Science Observatory in northern Iceland witnessed a stunning display of the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis. The mesmerizing scene was captured in stunning time-lapse images, showcasing the shifting and dancing lights that painted a captivating picture of the world-famous natural phenomenon.

(Video source: Shijie App)

