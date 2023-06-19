Promotion event on China Int'l Import Expo debuts in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China International Import Expo (CIIE) overseas promotion activities came to Iceland for the first time on Friday. Representatives from government organizations of both China and Iceland, as well as local business figures, participated in the event held in Reykjavik, expressing their anticipation for the upcoming sixth CIIE.

Chinese Ambassador to Iceland He Rulong stated that in recent years, the Icelandic government and businesses have attached great importance to and actively participated in the CIIE. Over 40 Icelandic companies have attended the expo in China, and it is believed that the CIIE will provide significant opportunities for Icelandic enterprises to enter the Chinese market and expand their exports to China. He welcomed Icelandic businesses to share China's development dividends.

Petur Oskarsson, CEO of Business Iceland, who is responsible for marketing Icelandic export, said that China is regarded as one of the most attractive markets for Iceland. Icelandic companies have been participating in the CIIE for several consecutive years. Talking about the preparations for this year's event, he said that not only returning companies that participated in previous events but also some new companies have shown great enthusiasm.

Zhang Weimin, assistant president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), welcomed Icelandic companies to leverage their strengths in areas such as food and tourism and deepen pragmatic cooperation, expand trade, and jointly promote green development through the CIIE platform, bringing more quality products and services to Chinese consumers.

Chairwoman of the Icelandic-Chinese Trade Council Jonina Bjartmarz signed a memorandum of cooperation with the China International Import Expo Bureau during the promotion event.

She said that many Icelandic companies that have participated in the CIIE have achieved good development in China. The platform provided by the expo allows Icelandic companies to gain more attention and opportunities to enter the Chinese market through collaboration.

The sixth CIIE will be held in Shanghai, China in November.

