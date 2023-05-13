Promotion seminar on CIIE held at AU headquarters

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a promotion seminar on the China International Import Expo (CIIE) held at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. The promotion seminar, among others, brought together AU commission representatives, African diplomats, Chinese delegation group, as well as diplomats from the Chinese Mission to the AU at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A promotion seminar on the China International Import Expo (CIIE), a trade fair held annually in Shanghai, China since 2018, was held at the African Union (AU) headquarters on Thursday.

The promotion seminar, among others, brought together AU commission representatives, African diplomats, Chinese delegation group, as well as diplomats from the Chinese Mission to the AU at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

During the seminar, representatives from the China International Import Expo Bureau briefed the African side on the general introduction of the CIIE, overall exhibition introduction as well as the potential of the CIIE to tap into the wider Chinese market for African private and public sector actors.

Song Shangzhe, Deputy Director General of China International Import Expo Bureau, said during the occasion that through the CIIE, China practically contributes to global trade recovery, true multilateralism and an open world economy.

Noting that the CIIE is held annually in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, he said the expo is the world's first national level import-themed exhibition and is specifically designed as a four-in-one international event, including exhibition, diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchange activities.

According to figures from the CIIE bureau, 31 African countries participated in the fifth CIIE, covering a total exhibition area of over 2,000 square meters. African products have stood out at the CIIE, in which products such as coffee, red wine, honey, chili peppers, and avocados from African nations have become popular among Chinese consumers.

It said the exhibition has so far enabled a significant number of African exhibitors to harvest positive orders from their Chinese counterparts.

Song said at the CIIE, African countries have demonstrated their attitude of openness and innovation, as well as their dedication to the concept of win-win cooperation with China and the global community.

With regard to the business exhibition, which is dedicated for international enterprises to showcase their products, technologies and services, with the purpose of promoting trade, some 633 companies from 50 African countries have participated in the past sessions, particularly in the food and agricultural products area, according to figures from the bureau.

Lin Zhiyong, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Mission to the AU, on his part said in order to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Africa, China has taken the initiative to expand imports of non-resource products from Africa, providing zero-tariff treatment for 98 percent of tariff lines of products from 33 African least developed countries exported to China, and helping more African agricultural and manufacturing products enter the Chinese market.

He said China has been organizing the CIIE and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), which have helped increase the China-Africa bilateral trade, with particular emphasis given to African exports to China.

"I am sure that there is much more the CIIE can contribute to the welfare of Africa, China and its people," Lin said.

