6th CIIE to write new chapter of openness, cooperation, innovation and win-win

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place offline at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from Nov 5 to 10, and preparations for the expo are going smoothly, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau at a reception on Friday.

Hundreds of CIIE exhibitors, buyers, business delegations, domestic and overseas organizations, cooperative partners and members of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum attended the reception.

The CIIE annual Spring Festival reception jointly hosted by the CIIE Bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) is held both online and offline on Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo provided by Ma Linmiao from the CIIE Bureau)

Sun Chenghai said that more than 500 enterprises have signed up for the expo, and the exhibition area covers more than 200,000 square meters. The sixth CIIE will build an effective platform for the vast number of exhibitors to deepen practical cooperation, and write a new chapter of openness, cooperation, innovation and win-win.

“The sixth CIIE will feature six exhibition areas for food and agricultural products, automobile, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, and trade in services. The event will continue to optimize the enterprise and business exhibition, increase invitations for professional visitors, and plan professional activities throughout the year,” said Liu Fuxue, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau as he introduced the highlights and innovative measures for this year’s expo.

Liu said that the sixth expo will strengthen roadshows both at home and abroad, actively design attractive activities, and create more interaction opportunities for exhibitors. The event will establish a dense cooperation network to provide more opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the exhibition, and focus on building an innovation incubation zone, optimizing special zones for energy, low-carbon and environmental protection technology, artificial intelligence, agricultural species industry, and actively planning an optical printing zone.

During the reception, the first batch of 206 exhibitors that signed up for the sixth CIIE was unveiled. More exhibitors will be released later.

