CIIE: Let openness bring broad prospects for global development
(People's Daily Online) 09:01, November 15, 2022
The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai on November 10, with a total of 73.5 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services.
China has unswervingly promoted high-level opening-up over the past 10 years.
Let openness bring broad prospects for global development.
