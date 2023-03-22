CIIE becomes important driving force for expanding China-Russia economic and trade cooperation

People's Daily Online) 16:09, March 22, 2023

A variety of commodities from Russia, including honey, vodka, milk powder and ice cream went on sale along with other commodities from 14 countries and regions at the CIIE (China International Imports Expo) Commodity Bazaar in Shanghai on March 18, 2023.

“I bought Russian honey at the first CIIE for the first time. Then I often went to the Russia pavilion to refill my stock. The new bazaar is just at my door step, which is much more convenient for me,” said Gu, a local resident.

On that day, sales of Russian commodities made up 15 percent of the total sales, which generated over 150,000 yuan ($21,765).

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth for products of Russia at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zheng Dongrui)

In recent years, economic cooperation between Shanghai and Russia has seen steady progress. According to data released by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, the trade volume between them has skyrocketed from nearly 28.05 billion yuan ($4.07 billion) in 2015 to nearly 60.89 billion yuan ($8.83 billion) in 2022.

With the success of the past five CIIEs, Russian exhibitors have gradually become investors in the Chinese market. Since its establishment, the Russia pavilion has built connections with nearly 800 Chinese companies, and brought over 200 Russian products to the Chinese market.

In October 2020, before the inauguration of the third CIIE, Russia pavilion settled in Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, which offers sales of products around the world all year round. The pavilion launched the popular Hmapka ice cream a month later and subsequently garnered orders totaling nearly 14 million yuan ($2.03 million) from Chinese buyers.

Prior to the fifth CIIE in 2022, the Russia pavilion brought over 1,000 kinds of Russian goods which include food, beverages and cosmetics. High-quality products like Makfa flour and Alenka chocolates are exhibited and sold to customers.

Russian alcohol company Tatspirtprom presented its six vodkas brand to Chinese customers during the third CIIE, and received a solid clientele in the Yangtze River Delta. The company’s sales have expanded to more than 10 cities in China.

A China-Europe freight train heading for Moscow departs from Mafang railway station in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, on March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Freight trains between Shanghai and Russia also contribute to steady progress of trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia.

In 2022, Shanghai handled 58 China-Europe freight trains. Of them, 38 trains were bound for Russia, which were loaded with 3,772 TEUs of goods with a total weight of 30,044.2 tons and worth 980 million yuan ($142 million).

In the first two months of 2023, Shanghai handled eight China-Europe freight trains bound for Russia, carrying 880 TEUs of goods with a total weight of 6,963.3 tons and a total value of 220 million yuan ($32 million). The main exports from China were air conditioners, elevators, fabrics and daily chemical products.

