Home>>
Xi says China, Russia to jointly work for post-pandemic recovery, multipolar world
(Xinhua) 09:35, March 22, 2023
MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday that China and Russia will work together to practice true multilateralism, promote post-pandemic economic recovery and build a multipolar world.
Xi made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.