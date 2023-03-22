We Are China

Xi says China, Russia to jointly work for post-pandemic recovery, multipolar world

Xinhua) 09:35, March 22, 2023

MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday that China and Russia will work together to practice true multilateralism, promote post-pandemic economic recovery and build a multipolar world.

Xi made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

