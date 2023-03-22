Home>>
Xi says China-Russia relations crucial to future of mankind
(Xinhua) 09:36, March 22, 2023
MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China-Russia relations go far beyond the bilateral scope and are crucial to the world and the future of mankind.
Xi made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
