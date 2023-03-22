Home>>
Xi calls for continuous regular meetings of Chinese, Russian PMs
(Xinhua) 10:04, March 22, 2023
MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Tuesday called for continuous regular meetings between Chinese premier and Russian prime minister.
He also invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to travel to China in his meeting with the Russian head of government.
