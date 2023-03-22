Xi says China, Russia to develop bilateral ties from broad, long-term perspective

Xinhua) 09:32, March 22, 2023

MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia will view and develop bilateral relations from a broad and long-term perspective, and make greater contributions to human progress, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

