China actively encourages peace talks to resolve Ukraine crisis: Xi

(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 22, 2023

President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly met the media after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday.

Xi said that he looks forward to staying in close touch with Putin through various means to guide the steady and sustained growth of China-Russia relations.

