China's top legislator holds talks with Iceland's parliament speaker

Xinhua) 10:13, May 27, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with the Speaker of the Parliament of Iceland Birgir Armannsson via video link, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Birgir Armannsson, the Speaker of the Parliament of Iceland, here on Friday, calling for enhanced exchanges between legislative bodies at all levels.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, the two countries have developed bilateral relations based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect.

Zhao said China stands ready to work with Iceland to make bilateral relations a model of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different political systems and economic sizes.

Noting that China has been Iceland's largest trading partner in Asia for 15 years in a row, and this year marks the 10th anniversary since the signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries, Zhao said it is hoped that the two sides will deepen practical cooperation, expand trade, jointly promote green development, deepen cooperation in renewable energy and other fields, and help their respective countries achieve green and low-carbon development.

The NPC of China attaches great importance to friendly exchanges with the Iceland's parliament, Zhao said, calling on both sides to strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies at all levels, enhance experience sharing in legislative supervision, governance and environmental protection, enhance mutual trust, and provide sound legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Armannsson said Iceland is willing to strengthen cultural exchanges and mutual learning with China. He said Iceland hopes to further expand bilateral cooperation on economy, trade, green energy, tourism, climate change and Arctic affairs.

The parliament of Iceland is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China and make positive legislative contributions to the development of bilateral relations, he added.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with the Speaker of the Parliament of Iceland Birgir Armannsson via video link, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liu Ning)