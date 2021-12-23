China, Iceland vow to enhance cooperation

Xinhua) 08:41, December 23, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir via video link, pledging to work jointly to fight the pandemic and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Wang said China and Iceland have witnessed the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago, and China is willing to work with Iceland to fight the pandemic, and deepen cooperation on tourism, digital economy, information and communication, agricultural science and technology, and green development.

China would strengthen communication and coordination with Iceland under multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, and welcome Iceland to join the Global Development Initiative, Wang added.

He said China is willing to facilitate Icelandic enterprises to invest in China, and hoped Iceland can provide a fair business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest in Iceland.

China appreciates Iceland's open attitude towards China's participation in the Arctic affairs and will maintain close communication and cooperation with Iceland in this regard, Wang said.

Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir said Iceland stands ready to further deepen bilateral cooperation on trade, tourism, the Arctic, sustainable development and climate change, and believes that China will host a successful Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)