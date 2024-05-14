Home>>
Rarely seen auroras illuminate Great Wall in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 15:38, May 14, 2024
On Saturday, the rare aurora borealis, known as the 'northern lights,' illuminated the sky above the Mutianyu Great Wall in Huairou District, Beijing. The video shows the awe-inspiring views of this natural light display.
(Video by Huang Yanyan and Zhong Yi; Coordinated by Zheng Qi; Intern Lyu Mufei contributed to the reporting.)
