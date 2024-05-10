In pics: Great Wall in Guyang County, N China

Xinhua) 16:24, May 10, 2024

This photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows the Tianshengcheng section of the Great Wall in Guyang County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built in the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.) in Guyang County is well preserved thanks to its rock structure and the protection efforts made by local departments. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows the Kangtugou section of the Great Wall in Guyang County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Great Wall built in the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.) in Guyang County is well preserved thanks to its rock structure and the protection efforts made by local departments. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

