Feature: Ten years in Belgium -- life of China's panda nanny abroad

BRUSSELS, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- For 10 years, Chinese girl Liu Yang has dedicated her life to the care and well-being of her beloved giant pandas -- not in their native habitat in China, but in the heart of Europe.

She has nurtured a special bond with five pandas at Belgium's Pairi Daiza Zoo, navigating cultural differences, personal challenges, and the joys of watching her panda family grow.

Liu came to Belgium not long after the arrival in 2014 of Xing Hui and Hao Hao, a panda pair on loan from China to Belgium. The pair welcomed their first-born, Tian Bao, whose name means "treasure of heaven," on June 2, 2016. On Aug. 8, 2019, they had a pair of twins, Bao Mei and Bao Di.

In a recent interview, Liu shared the deepest bond with the panda parents, having spent the most time caring for them since she came to Belgium ten years ago.

"Hao Hao was among the first pandas born after the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. I've been with her since they were little," Liu said.

Her first experience of being bitten by a panda was with Hao Hao, the panda mother, when she was teething. Little did Liu know that she would later accompany the pair across the world to live together for a decade.

For 10 years, Liu walked back and forth between the panda enclosures countless times.

Hao Hao was always wary when she first came to Belgium, backing away while holding a piece of bamboo when she entered the room, Liu said. "Now even if I change my hairstyle, Hao Hao can still recognize me immediately and comes over to interact, even though pandas don't have the best vision and can only see outlines of people."

This trust was also evident when Hao Hao began to show signs of pre-natal anxiety. Hao Hao entrusted herself completely to her keeper, and Liu stayed by her side for 52 hours, ensuring her comfort until Tian Bao was safely born.

Instead of viewing the care of Hao Hao as just a job, Liu sees her as a best friend and treats Hao Hao's cubs as if they were her own children.

She still vividly remembers the moment when Tian Bao was born. Liu was by his side every step of the way, and witnessed the significant milestone of Tian Bao opening his eyes for the first time after 40 days.

"You have no idea how handsome Tian Bao has become now! He's about 1.7 meters tall, while most pandas are just around 1.6 meters," Liu said proudly.

Tian Bao is aware he is handsome, Liu said. "Every move he makes captures people's attention, and he refuses to be ignored."

She recalled that when Tian Bao's twin siblings had just been moved into the opposite enclosure, Liu fed two apples to his siblings first, and Tian Bao became upset.

"He immediately turned his back and ignored me. Later, when I tried to find him, he stayed on the wooden platform and refused to come down. It took more than half an hour of calling before he finally came down," Liu said.

According to Liu, Bao Di and Bao Mei also have distinct personalities. Bao Di is bossy and often snatches food from his little sister, while Bao Mei is calm and clever, knowing how to win over the keepers with her watery eyes whenever her brother bullies her.

Liu has been delighted to see that many visitors not only share her deep affection for pandas, but also develop a greater appreciation for China as a result.

"Pandas are adorable and lovable, they are ambassadors of love. More importantly, they are a 'door' that helps people learn about Chinese culture and wisdom," said Eric Domb, founder and chairman of the Pairi Daiza Zoo.

With Tian Bao and the twin cubs, Bao Di and Bao Mei, set to return to China this fall, some local panda enthusiasts have recently been visiting the zoo two to three times a week to see the little ones before they leave.

One 80-year-old French woman drives over six hours every week just to see them, bringing organic carrots and apples as gifts, Liu said.

The panda fans told Liu that after the pandas' return to China, they plan to follow them to China's panda bases.

Initially, the panda fans knew little about China. However, conversations that began with discussions about pandas gradually extended to broader topics about China, prompting some to plan trips there. Over time, their interests grew beyond pandas.

"I dedicated nearly 80 percent of my time to my pandas, but my fulfillment is 200 percent when I'm with them or proudly presenting them," Liu said.

"Now I only wish for as many people to share the same feelings for the pandas and my home country as I do," she added.

