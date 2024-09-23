China's Yinchuan enters harvest season of aquatic products

Xinhua) 09:22, September 23, 2024

Staff catch fish at an aquaculture base in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A staff member shows crabs at paddy fields of Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

In this aerial drone photo, staff catch fish at an aquaculture base in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A staff member catches crabs at paddy fields of Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A staff member sorts out crabs at a distribution center of Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows a prawn cultivation base in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A staff member feeds prawns at a prawn cultivation base in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2024 shows an aquaculture base in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With abundant water resources from the Yellow River, Yinchuan has vigorously developed fisheries in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

