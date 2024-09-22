Eastern foot of Helan Mountain enters harvest season of wine grape
Freshly-harvested grapes are pictured in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows farmers transporting harvested grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Workers sort harvested grapes in a winery at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows farmers harvesting grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows farmers transporting harvested grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
A worker checks the fermenting grapes in a winery at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows farmers transporting harvested grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A farmer carries harvested grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
A farmer harvests grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
A farmer harvests grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows farmers harvesting grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Farmers transport harvested grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. With a dry climate and abundant sunshine, the eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grape cultivation and high-end wine production. The region has entered this year's harvest season of the wine grape recently. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.