In pics: Bountiful autumn harvest celebrated across China
(People's Daily Online) 09:11, September 24, 2024
A villager displays a steamed bun during a celebration for the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Beizhai village, Shaoyuan township, Jiyuan city, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)
