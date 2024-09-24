Languages

In pics: Bountiful autumn harvest celebrated across China

(People's Daily Online) 09:11, September 24, 2024

A villager displays a steamed bun during a celebration for the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Beizhai village, Shaoyuan township, Jiyuan city, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)


