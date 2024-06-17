Intelligent level of traditional industries in C China upgraded with application of technologies

An automated road roller operates at the construction site of an expressway in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province, April 11, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An AGV (automated guided vehicle) conducts transporting operations automatically at a workshop in Nanchang of China's Jiangxi Province, June 4, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A worker operates casting equipment remotely at an intelligent center of an iron and steel factory in Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, June 13, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Automated road rollers operate at the construction site of an expressway in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province, April 11, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Workers operate equipment remotely at an intelligent center of an iron and steel factory in Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, June 13, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Workers control conveyors remotely at an intelligent center of an iron and steel factory in Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, June 13, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A drone sows seeds at a field in Hugangwan Village of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 15, 2023. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An operator controls a drone for seeding at a field in Taogang Township of Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, June 6, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Workers operate heating furnace remotely at an intelligent center of an iron and steel factory in Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, June 13, 2024. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

An automated harvester equipped with navigation system works in the rice fields in Nanchang County of China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 11, 2022. With the application of technologies such as 5G and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the intelligent level of traditional industries in China's central region has been upgraded in recent years. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

