Sorghum fields enter harvest season in Huairen, Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:30, August 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a sorghum field at Maopo Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a sorghum field at Maopo Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer shows newly harvested sorghum grains at Yantou Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo shows a sorghum field at Maopo Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer loads sorghum grains at Yantou Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer harvests sorghum at Yantou Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A man drives a harvester to reap sorghum at Bojiba Village of Daba Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer shows newly harvested sorghum at Yantou Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer dries sorghum grains at Maopo Village of Changgang Town, Huairen City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2024. Covering an area of 24,000 hectares, the sorghum fields in Huairen has successively entered its harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

