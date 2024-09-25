We Are China

Ecological restoration transforms NW China’s Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 09:34, September 25, 2024

Aerial photo shows the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Tiangang)

A group of journalists from Chinese central and provincial media recently visited the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Zhouzhi county, in Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The farm, Xi'an's largest state-owned forest farm, boasts diverse wildlife, including pandas, golden monkeys, takins and sequoias. Serving as a water conservation forest for the Heihe River, it forms a crucial ecological corridor and plays a vital role in protecting the Qinling Mountains' environment.

The journalists conducted interviews and reports in key areas, including the Qinling Mountains, Danjiang River and Maowusu Desert.

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

Media members tour the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

Aerial photo shows the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Liu Zhengliang)

A crescent-shaped lake in the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm, Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

The Thin Strip of Sky view at the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

