Ecological restoration transforms NW China’s Shaanxi
Aerial photo shows the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Tiangang)
A group of journalists from Chinese central and provincial media recently visited the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Zhouzhi county, in Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
The farm, Xi'an's largest state-owned forest farm, boasts diverse wildlife, including pandas, golden monkeys, takins and sequoias. Serving as a water conservation forest for the Heihe River, it forms a crucial ecological corridor and plays a vital role in protecting the Qinling Mountains' environment.
The journalists conducted interviews and reports in key areas, including the Qinling Mountains, Danjiang River and Maowusu Desert.
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
Media members tour the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
Aerial photo shows the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Tiangang)
Aerial photo shows the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Liu Zhengliang)
A crescent-shaped lake in the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm, Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
Media members tour the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
The Thin Strip of Sky view at the Houzhenzi Ecological Experimental Forest Farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
Photos
Related Stories
- How "small apples" march into "big industry" in Yan'an
- 18th Yulin Int'l Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo kicks off in NW China
- In pics: chocolate museum showcasing creations themed on ancient architecture and cultural relics in Shaanxi
- Additional team dispatched to flood-hit Shaanxi
- China's Hanzhong strengthens ecological protection of Hanjiang River's source, wetlands
- Shaanxi's Fuping County makes efforts to improve ecological environment
- Scenery of Yinghu Lake scenic spot in Ankang, NW China
- China's inland province strives to build opening-up highland for high-quality development
- China's Shaanxi, a magnet for foreign investment
- Prospering plush toy industry brings new vitality to Ankang, Shaanxi province
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.