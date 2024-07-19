In pics: chocolate museum showcasing creations themed on ancient architecture and cultural relics in Shaanxi

July 19, 2024

A girl views chocolate replicas of the Terra Cotta Warriors at a chocolate museum in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 18, 2024. The chocolate museum, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, showcases more than 100 chocolate creations themed on Chinese ancient architecture and cultural relics which attract lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)

Tourists view a chocolate model of the Bell Tower at a chocolate museum in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 18, 2024. The chocolate museum, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, showcases more than 100 chocolate creations themed on Chinese ancient architecture and cultural relics which attract lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a chocolate replica of a tiger-shaped figurine at a chocolate museum in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The chocolate museum, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, showcases more than 100 chocolate creations themed on Chinese ancient architecture and cultural relics which attract lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a chocolate replica of a bronze lamp at a chocolate museum in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The chocolate museum, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, showcases more than 100 chocolate creations themed on Chinese ancient architecture and cultural relics which attract lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a chocolate sand table portraying the layout of ancient Chang'an City at a chocolate museum in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The chocolate museum, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, showcases more than 100 chocolate creations themed on Chinese ancient architecture and cultural relics which attract lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a chocolate replica of a tri-colored glazed pottery at a chocolate museum in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The chocolate museum, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, showcases more than 100 chocolate creations themed on Chinese ancient architecture and cultural relics which attract lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a chocolate replica of He Zun, a bronze ritual wine vessel, at a chocolate museum in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The chocolate museum, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, showcases more than 100 chocolate creations themed on Chinese ancient architecture and cultural relics which attract lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)

