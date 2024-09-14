18th Yulin Int'l Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo kicks off in NW China

Xinhua) 09:50, September 14, 2024

People visit the 18th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Spet. 13, 2024. The expo, which kicked off here on Friday, has attracted more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

