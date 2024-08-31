Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference held in NW China

A staff member offers free ophthalmological checkup to a visitor at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Visitors are pictured during the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Visitors taste sample wine products at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

An exhibitor promotes products via livestreaming at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Members from a chorus of senior citizens perform during the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

A staff member introduces medical products to a visitor at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Staff members offer free diagnosis to visitors at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

