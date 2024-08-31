Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference held in NW China
A staff member offers free ophthalmological checkup to a visitor at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Visitors are pictured during the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Visitors taste sample wine products at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
An exhibitor promotes products via livestreaming at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Members from a chorus of senior citizens perform during the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
A staff member introduces medical products to a visitor at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Staff members offer free diagnosis to visitors at the Ningxia Senior Service Expo & Conference in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024. The event is held here from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Photos
Related Stories
- New technological achievements shine at China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024
- Chinese premier urges high-quality development of elderly care services
- Cutting-edge technology shines at Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing
- In pics: 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto
- China improves health services for elderly unable to care for themselves
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.