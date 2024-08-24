In pics: 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto
Cosplayers pose for photos during the 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2024. As one of the largest comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming events in Canada, the annual show is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A man selects toys during the 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2024. As one of the largest comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming events in Canada, the annual show is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Cosplayers pose for photos during the 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2024. As one of the largest comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming events in Canada, the annual show is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A cosplayer poses for photos during the 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2024. As one of the largest comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming events in Canada, the annual show is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Boys pose for photos with models of the Transformers during the 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2024. As one of the largest comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming events in Canada, the annual show is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2024. As one of the largest comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming events in Canada, the annual show is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2024 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2024. As one of the largest comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming events in Canada, the annual show is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
