Foreign exhibitors embrace opportunities at China-South Asia expo

Xinhua) 16:34, July 29, 2024

KUNMING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Eijan Kureshi, a Nepalese entrepreneur, has witnessed his business thrive thanks to the China-South Asia Expo held in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Kureshi showcased an array of Nepalese handicrafts and jewelry at this year's event, which was held from July 23 to 28, while fluently presenting the gemstone varieties to his customers in Chinese.

His return to the expo, the second time around, was fueled by the warm reception he received from Chinese customers last year. "Their interest in our jewelry was a pleasant surprise, and it was a no-brainer to come back," he explained.

The inaugural China-South Asia Expo was held in 2013. Over the past decade, the expo, which blends trade, investment and cultural exchanges, has developed into a hallmark of collaboration between China, South Asia and Southeast Asia. It has attracted a growing number of international exhibitors, just like Kureshi, in search of new business horizons.

Many Chinese visitors were drawn to Pakistani exhibitor Shan Razza's booth, which displayed exotic and delicate handicrafts made of jade and brass.

"The Chinese are incredibly welcoming and eager to learn about our crafts," Razza said, adding that he plans to expand his business ventures into more Chinese cities like Guangzhou and Qingdao in the coming months.

"For people from both China and my country, drinking tea is part of our daily lives," said Sri Lankan exhibitor Pubudujith Udaranga Kumara Rathnayaka, who displayed Ceylon black tea at this year's expo. He is keen on fostering deeper ties with Chinese tea enterprises and exploring the industry's potential.

The six-day event attracted over 2,000 exhibitors from 82 countries and regions, as well as international organizations, covering all countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

According to the organizers, the expo's reach has expanded beyond South Asia to include Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe.

Ethiopian businessman Daniel Yilak Bezabeh lauded the newly established coffee industry pavilion at this year's expo for effectively connecting buyers and exhibitors. He has reached a preliminary agreement with Yunnan State Farms Group Co., Ltd. to sign a contract worth over 100,000 U.S. dollars for coffee beans.

Chhea Layhy, director of the small and medium enterprises department at Cambodia's ministry of industry, science, technology and innovation, emphasized China's vast market potential.

"We are excited to deepen our cooperation with global enterprises and promote mutual development through the expo," Layhy said.

Official figures reveal that the eighth China-South Asia Expo has spurred investments exceeding 10 billion yuan (about 140 million U.S. dollars), with trade contracts worth over 8 billion yuan inked.

