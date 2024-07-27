A glimpse of 8th China-South Asia Expo
A Sri Lankan exhibitor paints at the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A child plays at the Maldives exhibition area of the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A Bangladeshi exhibitor displays Bangladeshi costumes at the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A Pakistani exhibitor arranges exhibits at the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A Pakistani exhibitor (L) introduces carpets to visitors at the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Visitors learn about handmade wool felt at the Nepal exhibition area of the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A visitor takes photos of products from Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A visitor (C) experiences a Nepalese singing bowl, a kind of tool for sound therapy, at the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A Sri Lankan exhibitor walks past his booth at the South Asia Pavilion during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo runs from July 23 to 28 in Kunming. The expo presents 15 pavilions, including two dedicated to South Asian countries, showcasing a total of approximately 800 booths. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
