We Are China

High-tech products attract visitors to 8th China-South Asia Expo

Ecns.cn) 16:42, July 25, 2024

Visitors view a robot at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

The 8th China-South Asia Expo opened on Tuesday in Kunming, attracting many visitors.

Visitors view a robot at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Visitors view a robot at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Visitors view a robot at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Visitors view a robot at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Visitors view a robot at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)